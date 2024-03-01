Kerala: BJP’s battle-scarred veterans shown door

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Eager to give a refreshed and invigorated look to the party’s candidate list for Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has reportedly decided to axe those leaders who have been permanent feature in its lineups.
Prominent among them are former state presidents Kummanam Rajasekharan, P K Krishnadas and C K Padmanabhan, besides senior leader A N Radhakrishnan.
However, Union Minister V Muraleedharan and senior leader Shobha Surendran seem to have made the cut despite losing election after election.
According to BJP sources, Kummanam, Krishnadas, Padmanabhan and Radhakrishnan have informed the state leadership of their willingness to opt out of the fray after the national leadership made its position clear. M T Ramesh has also expressed his desire to stay away from the battle for the ballot.
So far, candidates have been finalised for three constituencies -- Attingal (Muraleedharan), Thrissur (Suresh Gopi) and Palakkad (C Krishna Kumar).
The BJP parliamentary board, which was meeting in New Delhi when this report was being filed, will decide the fate of more leaders inclined to fight the LS elections. Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar, who reportedly failed to get a nod to contest from Karnataka’s Bengaluru North constituency, might be the candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, sources said.
The BJP national leadership has asked the state unit to suggest new and young faces along with experienced ones. BJP’s Kozhikode corporation parliamentary party leader and Bharatiya Janata Mazdoor Mahasangh state general secretary Navya Haridas is being actively considered for Kozhikode seat.
Meanwhile, at a meeting between the BJP and the BDJS, it was decided that the latter would contest from Mavelikkara, Kottayam, Chalakudy and Idukki constituencies. BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally had made it clear to NDA vice chairman Krishnadas on Wednesday about his party’s disinclination to contest from Wayanad and Alathur.