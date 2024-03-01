Kerala: BJP’s battle-scarred veterans shown door

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Eager to give a refreshed and invigorated look to the party’s candidate list for Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has reportedly decided to axe those leaders who have been permanent feature in its lineups.

Prominent among them are former state presidents Kummanam Rajasekharan, P K Krishnadas and C K Padmanabhan, besides senior leader A N Radhakrishnan.

However, Union Minister V Muraleedharan and senior leader Shobha Surendran seem to have made the cut despite losing election after election.