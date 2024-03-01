Kerala: Sidharth subjected to mob trial, say police; college denies knowledge

KALPETTA : Sidharth J S, the student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad, was subjected to a mob trial on February 16, two days before he ended his life, the police have said.

The police on Thursday arrested Akhil K, a first-year PG student and Sidharth’s fellow hostel inmate, taking the total number of arrests in the case to seven. Akhil was nabbed from Palakkad and his arrest recorded after interrogation.

College union president K Arun and SFI unit secretary Amal, who were on the run since the incident, surrendered before the police late on Thursday. Meanwhile, following a directive from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the state police chief, the police have decided to form a special team to probe the death.

Sidharth, a native of Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram, was found hanging in the hostel bathroom on February 18. Details of the mob trial and severe physical assault he suffered came to light after some college students hailing from north India sent a complaint to the UGC on February 21.

“The mob trial took place on the hostel premises. The accused are inmates of the hostel. A student, Rahan, had called Sidharth who had left for home on February 15, back to the hostel. At present we cannot say whether there was any lapse by the college management,” said Kalpetta DySP Sajeev T N, who is heading the probe at present.

The college has denied knowledge of the mob trial.

Mgmt acted promptly, there was no delay, says dean

A talented singer, Sidharth was said to be popular among students. He faced the mob trial based on a senior’s complaint to the college authorities alleging that he misbehaved with her during a function on the campus on Valentine’s Day, February 14. However, the police said they have not received any complaints in this regard. Mubarish Ayyiar, the Wayanad district vice-president of KSU, alleged Sidharth was beaten up for hours on February 16 at the hostel in front of around 100 inmates.

“The witnesses were threatened. The campus is controlled by CPM-led SFI, and they do not let other student organisations function there. There are around 20 KSU supporters on campus, including those who witnessed the cruelty, but they too are afraid to speak out,” Mubarish told TNIE.

Rahan, his batchmate who was among the six students arrested on Wednesday, had called Sidharth while the latter was going to Nedumangad by train. Back at the hostel, Sidharth was allegedly tortured for days.

Mubarish said Sidharth was abandoned in his room after the assault, with injuries all over his body. “The accused checked on him often, but didn’t take him to the hospital. Though Sidharth’s condition improved by the evening of February 17, he allegedly ended his life due to mental anguish,” he said. Mubarish said a few students emailed a complaint to the UGC, prompting an investigation by the college management into the alleged ragging and torture.