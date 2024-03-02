Criminal courts should issue summons carefully, says Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that criminal courts have to be careful while taking cognizance and issuing summons to an accused, as criminal proceedings are often being resorted to as a weapon of harassment or retaliation.

Justice Sophy Thomas made the observation while setting aside the summons issued by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Karunagapally, to a YouTube channel journalist on a defamation complaint.

She posted a video on her YouTube Channel, Kolambi, about Amritanandamayi and about the alleged mysterious deaths that occurred in the ashram. “Taking cognizance and issuing summons to a person as accused in a criminal case is a serious matter affecting his dignity, self-respect and image in society. So, criminal courts have to be careful while taking cognizance and issuing summons to an accused, as we often see criminal proceedings are being resorted to as a weapon of harassment or retaliation,” the court observed

The court observed that the magistrate ought to have verified whether the YouTube video posted by the petitioner contained any defamatory imputations against the complainant, or whether it affected the reputation of the first respondent in any manner, after analysing the statement given by the complainant and his witnesses.

High Court: Skilled, semi-skilled persons can be employed for dealing sensitive articles

Kochi: Kerala High Court has held that an employer is free to employ skilled and semi-skilled persons for dealing with sensitive and precious/sophisticated articles, instead of engaging headload workers. The court issued the order while dismissing an appeal filed by headload workers’ unions challenging a single judge’s order permitting employers to engage their specialised workers and also providing police protection to them for loading and unloading electronic equipment and appliances. The unions contended that television, refrigerators, microwave ovens, electronic kitchen ranges, mobile phones and electronic tablets which the showroom dealt with, were not delicate and sophisticated items as claimed by them, much less do not require any special skill.

Plea in HC against KU youth festival logo ‘Intifada’

Kerala High Court on Friday issued notices to the state government, and the Registrar and the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University, on a petition seeking to remove the logo and name ‘Intifada’ used for Kerala University’s youth festival. According to the petitioner Ashish A S, a first-year BSc chemistry student at NSS College, Nilamel, the festival was named ‘Intifada’ by the university union which means ‘shake off.’ The word is now used by Palestinians in the wake of the violence that erupted in Gaza between Palestinians and Israelis. The word is linked to militant/terror groups like Hamas. There was no place for politics or geopolitics in a youth festival, the petitioner stated. The logo or emblem does not suit the taste or flavour of a purely art festival.