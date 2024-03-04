Kerala lawyer dies by suicide, cites bad behaviour from two fellow lawyers in note

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A lawyer practicing in Attingal court was found hanging at his residence near Vamanapuram on Monday morning.

V S Anil Kumar, who worked as a junior lawyer, reportedly died by suicide and also posted a suicide note in a WhatsApp group, the police said.

According to the post, which was posted in the group of lawyers, two junior lawyers working in his office were responsible for his death. The post further said they along with a group of people created a din at his house.

"I had never faced such a situation in my life," the post read. The post further said the two had mentally harassed Anil and brought a lot of hardships.

The group members immediately contacted the lawyer's family after seeing the suicide note. When the family members checked on him, he had already passed away. The body has been moved to the Medical College for autopsy.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)