Pettah child abductor habitual offender: Cops

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The person who took the police for a ride for a fortnight after having abducted and abandoned a two-year-old girl child belonging to a Bihari migrant couple from Pettah in Thiruvananthapuram has been arrested.

Hassan Kutty alias Kabeer — belonging to Ayroor and residing at Navaikulam in Thiruvananthapuram district — was arrested on Sunday from Chinnakada in Kollam by the special shadow team headed by Thiruvananthapuram deputy commissioner of police (law and order and traffic) P Nidhinraj. Thiruvananthapuram City police commissioner C H Nagaraju said Kabeer, in his early 50s, is a habitual offender involved in multiple POCSO cases, house breaks, autorickshaw thefts and waylaying.

Kabeer abducted the child on February 19 after he was released from the Kollam jail on January 12 in a POCSO case. He was jailed after he had harassed an 11-year-old girl belonging to Ayroor, luring her by offering sweets. After reaching the capital city by train, he got down at Pettah railway station and walked towards the place where the Bihari couple was camping.

The probe team led by Nidhinraj got the lead after searching hundreds of CCTV clips. One visual showed the culprit walking away by covering himself with a blanket after abandoning the child in a pit in the thicket near the railway track at Kochuveli. She was traced 19 hours after the abduction, and there were no injuries. Nagaraju said Kabeer abducted the child after observing the area for half an hour with the intention of harming her.

“The child was abducted in her sleep around 10.30am. When she woke up crying, Kabeer covered her mouth, and in the melee, she lost consciousness. Fearing the child had died, he abandoned her the same night. Kabeer is an illiterate wanderer who doesn’t have a permanent address and uses an old mobile phone. He does not have mental issues but clearly has a criminal mentality,” Nagaraju said.

When arrested, Kabeer was wearing the same shirt and footwear that he had worn on the day of the crime. During the interrogation by ADGP M R Ajith Kumar at the Thiruvananthapuram City police commissioner’s office, Kabeer confessed that he had gone to Palani after committing the crime.