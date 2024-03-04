Safety of people on forest fringes is top priority of state govt, says Pinarayi

KOCHI : The safety of people is the most important criterion in tackling the rising wild animal attacks, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Kochi on Sunday.

At the ‘Face to Face’ programme with 2,000-odd representatives of residents’ associations at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the chief minister also laid out the government’s plans to tackle the drug menace, rising crimes in cities, and the pollution caused by houseboats in Vembanad Lake.

Replying to concerns raised by a residents’ association from Wayanad, Pinarayi said the top priority for the government is to ensure the safety of the people living on forest fringes while dealing with the increasing wild animal attacks. He said a ministerial delegation will soon visit the areas to take stock of the situation. Further, people’s committees will be formed in such local bodies.

Regarding the rising incidents of crimes in cities, he said the residents’ associations should be able to maintain an accurate register of residents and visitors in each locality to prevent the occurrence of crime and the appearance of criminals in the area.

“Maintaining registers in flats and villas can help prevent crimes in the city. Residents’ associations should be sceptical and careful about crimes and criminals. The authorities should be aware of the repeated appearance of strangers and unfamiliar vehicles. Also, if children are found under suspicious circumstances, it should be reported to the police,” he said.

Kochi had once successfully curbed crimes by maintaining records of visitors and residents.

Pinarayi also urged residents’ associations to intervene to prevent children and youngsters from going astray and becoming drug addicts and carriers, and to prevent girls from being molested. On the pollution caused by houseboats, he said treatment plants will be established at a cost of Rs 3.70 crore to contain pollution.

Minister for Local Self-government M B Rajesh, Minister for Law and Industries P Rajeeve and Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar were also present.

Elevated Express Corridor proposed

The Kerala Consortium of Flat and Villa Owners Association has proposed an Elevated Express Corridor connecting Infopark in Kakkanad to Marine Drive. The association members presented the project, covering around 12 kilometres, at the chief minister’s ‘Face-to-Face’ programme on Sunday. According to the proposal, the route for the Elevated Express Corridor begins from the Infopark Expressway Water Metro station junction and passes through Thuthiyoor, Vennala, Puthiya Road, Thammanam-Pullepady and Chittoor Road and ends at the Queen’s Walkway.