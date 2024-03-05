Kerala plans to give bonus marks to student entrepreneurs

KOCHI : The state government is going all out to build an industry-friendly environment in Kerala, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Monday.

He was inaugurating the Scale Up Conclave-24 held at Hotel Taj Vivanta, Marine Drive.

He said Kerala has a suitable government system for starting industries.

“The cabinet has approved the Campus Industrial Park and as part of the initiative we have received 25 applications,” he said.

According to the minister, recommendations will be made to the higher education department regarding providing bonus marks or grace marks and remuneration to students who want to pursue entrepreneurship along with higher education.

“The link between industry and educational institutions will be strengthened. All colleges should provide financial assistance to students to start startups. Students should be encouraged to explore better possibilities,” he added.

The country’s first digital science university in Thiruvananthapuram is becoming a milestone in the higher education sector, he said.