KSDMA comes up with future heat projections

THIRUVANTHAPURAM : In the wake of rising temperature in the run-up to summer season, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) with the help of two agencies, have come with the future heat projections for the state. On Monday, KSDMA organised a consultation workshop for stakeholders attended by various departments, agencies and NGOs who work on climate-related data. KSDMA is gearing up to conduct a study based on the data with the help of the Geo Hazard Society (a non-profit agency specialising in disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation) along with Wood Well Climate Research Centre to fix the average threshold temperatures. The temperatures will be categorised based on geography and for diverse sectors, including agriculture, water resources, transportation, energy and more.

The climate experts from Woodwell statistically downscaled historical and future climate data from 1970 to 2060. KSDMA has provided observed data of Kerala for comparisons and analysis of the projections. Woodwell has delivered statewide maps of heat projections for recent and future average time periods as specified by KSDMA. The projected temperatures has monthly averages from the 20-year warming period (2020-2040, 2040-2060) for each warming level. A workshop was conducted to get the feedbacks from the scientific community, the state departments, and academic institutions, who work on climate-related data.

The projected temperatures provided by the study will be incorporated and utilised for updating the State’s Heat Action Plan. “The national temperature threshold for heat-related warnings may not be right for Kerala and we need to come up with sector-specific, localised and geographical-based heat wave/temperature thresholds for the state. This is essential for developing an early warning system for heat waves. We aim to fix these thresholds with the help of various agencies by analysing and assessing the existing data on temperatures,” said member secretary Shekhar L Kuriakose, KSDMA.

“We have shared the study findings with these agencies for deliberations to extend the research works to more fields of practical interventions and to plan and prepare better adaptation projects to help the state cope with extreme heat,” he added.

Climate health vulnerability assessment study

The KSDMA jointly with the state health department has launched a climate health vulnerability assessment study that aims at making healthcare infrastructure resilient to climate change. “The study has already begun, and health is one of the significant sectors that need to be resilient to climate change and related stress. We need to bring a lot of operational changes,” said Shekhar L Kuriakose. The study will assess and find out shortcomings and come up with recommendations to strengthen the overall resilience of healthcare facilities to climate change.It will be completed in November and the report will be incorporated into the heat action plan.

Temperature to rise between 1 and 1.50C by mid-century

The projections show that most locations in state can expect to see warming of 0.5°C in the near future (2020-2040), and between 1 and 1.5°C by mid-century (2040-2060) depending on emissions trajectories. The experts during the deliberations suggested that the projections could be improved further by using a smaller ensemble of the best resolution models.