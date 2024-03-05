V Muraleedharan to lead 1-day satyagraha in Thiruvananthapuram; demands central probe into Sidharthan's death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Union Minister and BJP candidate in Attingal constituency, V Muraleedharan, will hold a one-day satyagraha at Nedumangad Market Junction on Tuesday demanding that central agencies be entrusted with the investigation into the death of Sidharthan.

BJP state chief K Surendran who visited Sidharthan’s house on Monday, alleged that the state government has been trying to sabotage the probe into the incident. Surendran too demanded that the probe should be handed over to central agencies.

Earlier speaking at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, the BJP leader said that the chief minister’s silence on the issue was worrying. “The state is going into an unprecedented anarchy. The CM has been maintaining silence on the issue as CPM leaders were behind the murder. So far, he hasn’t made any remarks on the issue. Since the government is inactive, similar incidents are being repeated in other parts of the state,” he said adding that a senior CPM leader was entrusted with the task of destroying evidence in the case.