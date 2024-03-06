Argument escalates, man stabs roommate in Kaloor

KOCHI : An argument between roommates after consuming liquor ended with one stabbing the other at Kaloor in Kochi on Tuesday.

As per the Ernakualm North police, Shasthamcotta native Hari, 58, was taken into custody for stabbing Mukesh, hailing from Kollam. The police said the two work as security guards of a private agency in Kochi and stay in an apartment at Azad Road in Kaloor. Hari and Mukesh consumed liquor together from Tuesday morning till afternoon and went to sleep. In the evening, Hari tried to wake Mukesh up but to no avail.

He then dumped a bucket of water on Mukesh, resulting in a fight. The matter escalated and Hari stabbed Mukesh on his neck and shoulder with a knife, said the police.

Meanwhile, their roommate who entered the room upon hearing the commotion saw Mukesh lying injured and alerted the police.

The officers shifted Mukesh to the hospital. His condition is stable. Hari fled and tried to hide behind a shop nearby but was nabbed.

The police said he was being interrogated and his arrest will be recorded after completing all procedures. He will be produced in court on Wednesday, they said.