Big relief for Kerala: SC directs sanction of Rs 13,608 crore additional borrowing

The court criticised the centre for asking the state government to withdraw the petition. It said the state had the right to file suit against the centre and it is not fair to deny it.

The apex court also asked either parties to avoid making open criticism against each other on the matter. Of the Rs 13,609 crore worth additional borrowing, Rs 4866 crore is the reward for the power sector reforms, Rs 4323 which was reduced due to a miscalculation of funds parked in public accounts, Rs 1877 as carryover from the previous financial year and Rs 2543 as replacement loan.

The sanction will help the state complete the salary payments and meet other routine expenses. However, the state has to mobilise additional funds for the huge payout in the month-end. The payout from the treasury during the past financial year end was RS 22,000 crore.