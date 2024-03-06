LDF and BJP candidates on song, Congress contestants left high and dry

THIRUVANANTAHPURAM : While LDF and BJP candidates have already started their campaigning in the state, the Congress is yet to finalise its candidates’ list. The central election authority of the Congress is scheduled to take a call on the 16 Congress seats only on Thursday evening in New Delhi. But the Congress state camp is not worried about the delay as they think that the Lok Sabha elections will be announced only in the fourth week of April after Thrissur Pooram.

The Left camp has since begun its campaigning with gusto and they have already prepared their poll strategy. Their workers are busy coming up with graffiti wherever spaces are available, and posters have also sprung up at vantage positions. Social media campaigns have been vigorously taken up by LDF candidates. CPI candidate V S Sunilkumar has set a unique trend by launching a cinema poster campaign akin to Mammootty flick, Bhramayugam. His tagline, ‘Thrissur Nalkaan Nirvahillya’ has become a rage in social media.

UDF ally RSP, too, has taken up the cinema poster route to woo voters in Kollam by presenting sitting MP N K Premachandran as ‘Kollathinte Premalu’ drawing inspiration from the box office hit, Premalu. IUML’s Abdussamad Samadani and E T Mohammed Basheer and Kerala Congress Joseph faction candidate Francis George too have begun their vehicle rallies in Ponnani, Malappuram and Kottayam constituencies, respectively. Amid the roaring start by others, the 16 Congress candidates are keeping their fingers crossed and watching their rivals making rapid strides on the campaign front. A senior Congress MP told TNIE that a majority of them have charted out their election convention meetings which will be kicked off from this weekend.

“Most probably, the Congress candidates list would be announced on Thursday night. Uncertainties still prevail in certain constituencies like Alappuzha, Kannur and Wayanad. It will not be surprising if there are last-minute changes in certain other seats as well. The Congress leadership is cool as the Election Commission is likely to announce the poll dates in Kerala only after Vishu and Thrissur Pooram which fall on April 14 and 19, respectively,” said the MP.

The BJP candidates in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies have also kicked off their campaign.