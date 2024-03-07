3 migrant workers from West Bengal die as land caves in at construction site near Piravom in Kerala

KOCHI : Three persons -- all migrant workers from West Bengal -- died after a portion of land caved in at a construction site at Peppathy in Piravom on Wednesday. The deceased are identified as Sukumar Ghosh, 45, Gour Mondal, 29, and Subradha Kirthaniya, 37. Five workers at the site had a narrow escape.

Police said the accident occurred around 5.30 pm when a huge portion of the land caved in on the workers while they were undertaking construction activities of a shopping complex in a 30-ft-deep dug-up area for construction.

“The workers were tying iron rods above the foundation portion for concreting the sidewalls. But suddenly, the land above them caved in on them with a loud sound. Though five workers were able to escape after hearing the sound, three were trapped inside the mud. Since iron rods were placed to construct the side walls, the workers were completely trapped inside the mud,” said Abhishek P H, a senior fire and rescue officer at Piravom fire station, who was involved in the rescue operations.

Though the fire and rescue officers recovered Sukumar’s body within 15 minutes after reaching the spot, they took nearly three hours to recover the bodies of Mondal and Kirthaniya.

“The mud almost covered up to 10 feet above them. Since the iron bars acted like a wall behind the workers, they were not able to escape. Since we could spot some construction materials, we were able to spot Sukumar immediately after we started the rescue activities. But the other two were deep inside the mud, and it took nearly three hours for us to complete the rescue activities,” said another fire and rescue officer who was also engaged in the rescue activities, adding that they had to remove nearly five feet of mud to take him out.