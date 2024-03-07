Congress party meet to zero in on Kerala candidates today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : On the eve of the Congress central election authority (CEA) meeting, party state leadership was on a frantic search for a young minority face to contest in Alappuzha. With reports suggesting that Rahul Gandhi will defend his Wayanad seat, chances are less for national general secretary K C Venugopal to contest from Alappuzha.

A lack of minority faces among the 16 probable candidates has put the party leadership in a fix. Palakkad sitting MLA and former Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil’s name has been doing the rounds for Alappuzha constituency.

The screening committee for Kerala has already submitted the list of 16 candidates before the CEA for ratification. The four-member CEA panel headed by Madhusudan Mistry will have its first session at 6 pm on Thursday.

The meeting will be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi along with other stakeholders at the new war room set up at Subramania Bharti Marg at Khan Market in New Delhi.

A senior Congress leader told TNIE that the state leadership seriously needs to ponder about bringing more minority and Ezhava leaders to the forefront.

“It’s due to a dearth of minority and Ezhava community leaders that there is a delay in announcing candidates for Kannur and Alappuzha constituencies. Currently, Shafi Parambil’s name is also being discussed for Alappuzha. He is a leader of state stature and the leadership should seriously think about how the BJP will cash in in case of a by-election in Palakkad assembly seat,” he said.

With a dearth of winnable leaders from these two communities, all eyes are on the CEA to resolve the issue. If Rahul Gandhi is in the fray, a minority candidate will have to be accommodated in Alappuzha.

A source close to Venugopal told TNIE that he is keen to contest from Alappuzha as he wants to be in the Lok Sabha, but a section within the AICC leadership does not want him to step down from his sitting Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan for fear of poll debacle when a by-election is held later.

“Ever since Venugopal took the mantle of AICC general secretary (organisation) in 2019, a slew of former north Indian leaders - who later joined the BJP camp - are peeved with him especially when the party was trounced in the assembly elections. So naturally, he wishes to contest in the LS election and prove his mettle”, said a party source. Speculations are rife that Venugopal is keen on slowing down due to health issues and wants to take a break from his otherwise hectic responsibility of organisational general secretary.

