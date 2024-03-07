Kerala: Woman and child die after being hit by Thiruvananthapuram-Hyderabad Sabari Express

KOTTAYAM: A woman and a child died after being hit by a train near a railway over bridge here on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at Adichira 101 Kavala near here around 10.48 am.

The woman and the five-year-old child, who are from other state, died on the spot after being hit by the Thiruvananthapuram-Hyderabad Sabari Express, police said.

After controlling traffic along the route for half an hour, the bodies were removed.

The bodies were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital here.