Kerala: Rationalist leader U Kalanathan passes away at 84

MALAPPURAM : U Kalanathan, 84, rationalist leader and former president of the Kerala Yukthivadi Sangham (KYS), passed away at his residence at Vallikkunnu following age-related illness on Thursday.

The family handed over the body to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, the same day, after people from different walks of life paid tributes to him at his residence and at Vallikkunnu grama panchayat.

Born at Vallikkunnu in 1940, he worked with the CPI and CPM movements from the 1960s.

From 1970 to 1984, he was a member of the CPM Vallikkunnu local committee. He worked as KYS Kozhikode district organising secretary, state general secretary, state president and national secretary of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Association, an umbrella body of rationalist, sceptic, atheist, and secularist organisations from across the country.

From 1979 to 1984 and from 1995 to 2000, he served as Vallikkunnu panchayat president.

He won the Kerala Sahitya Academy award for his overall contributions to Malayalam language and literature in 2019. He is survived by wife M K Sobhana and a son.