Three youths die in two road accidents in Kochi

KOCHI : Three youngsters were killed on Wednesday in two separate road accidents involving metro rail pillars in the city.

In the first incident, a Varapuzha native youth died after the motorcycle he was riding in rammed a metro pillar at Elamkulam on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased, Nithin, was test-driving the motorcycle and his mother was waiting for him at the two-wheeler showroom when the incident took place.

In the second incident, two youths lost their lives after the motorcycle they were riding in rammed a metro pillar at Palarivattom on Wednesday late at night.

The deceased are Jerrin Mathew, 23, and Eldho, 28, both natives of Adimali. The accident took place around 11.30 pm in front of St Martin’s Church in Palarivattom. Jerrin was riding the motorcycle and Eldho was travelling pillion.