Floating bridge collapse at Varkala injuring 15 people

As per reports, the condition of two individuals is critical and has been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, while others are under treatment at Varkala Taluk Hospital. Later in the evening, three more people were shifted to the MCH, said an official of DDMA.

According to onlookers and lifeguards, a major accident was averted as the number of people onboard the floating bridge was few at the time of the incident. The accident happened around 5 pm on Saturday when rough waves started thrashing on the floating bridge.

Lifeguards and other safety officers swung into action immediately and rescued the people who fell into the sea and caught up in the waves. Of the 15, two were discharged from hospital. “The condition of the two individuals, who are undergoing treatment at MCH, is critical. A 14-year-old girl is on ventillator support. Others are undergoing treatment at Taluk Hospital,” said a police official, Varkala Police Station.

Ever since the launch of the floating bridge at Varkala Papanasam Beach, the flow of tourists to the tourist spot has increased exponentially. There were complaints that the agency was operating the floating bridge beyond the schedule.

“They should not be operating the floating bridge after 6 pm. But there is a huge rush and long queue for entering the floating bridge and because of this, they operate the bridge after 6 pm. The sea has been rough the past few days and high tide is dangerous but they operated the bridge with restricted entry,” said an official.

Owing to rough weather conditions, the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has issued warnings against venturing into the sea. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has also issued an advisory for the public against going to the beaches. Despite all these warnings, the tourism department allowed the operations of the floating bridge leading to the accident. This is the second floating bridge accident being reported in the state. The last one happened in November last year at Chavakkad in Thrissur.

The floating bridges are being set up in all districts across the state at a cost of Rs 1.25 crores each and the project is being implemented under PPP mode.

Floating bridge being operated without proper clearances

The floating bridge and water sports activities being introduced by the Tourism Department have drawn flak from green activists. “There is a lot of irregularity in the project. The operations of the floating bridge at Varkala were started without obtaining permission from the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority, District Disaster Management Authority, State Pollution Control Board and Varkala Municipality. We took it up with the authorities,” said Sanjeev S J of the Environmental Protection and Research Council.