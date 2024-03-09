‘K Muraleedharan was shifted out of fear’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The CPM raised doubts about Congress’ credibility for the second consecutive day as former Congress leader Padmaja received a warm welcome from her newfound political fraternity, the BJP.

Speaking to the media on Friday, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that a situation exists in Kerala where no one could predict when a Congressman would leave the party. Padmaja’s exit shows that the phenomenon of Congress leaders turning BJP overnight has started in Kerala also. Govindan, however, said that the CPM was not at all happy about the dropout from Congress. “It is a very serious issue. We don’t want important Congress leaders to leave their party,” he said.

As both the Congress and the BJP in the state view CPM as their main enemy, there is not much difference existing between them. “They have a KPCC president who had said that he had given protection to RSS shakhas. We also saw how the MP from Kollam praised Modi after participating in his luncheon. Thirteen former Congress CMs are now in BJP,” he said.

Govindan said that K Muraleedharan shifted his candidature from Vadakara to Thrissur because of the fear of losing to the CPM candidate. “In Thrissur also Muraleeedharan is going to lose. V S Sunil Kumar would win there. Murali was defeated in Thrissur by V V Raghavan of CPI earlier,” he said.

Meanwhile, Govindan said the CPM would not keep away former MLA S Rajendran from organisational work.