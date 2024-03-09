Pending bills: Drug distributors to stop supply to Kozhikode Government Medical College

KOZHIKODE : In a development that would have a significant impact on ordinary patients, pharmaceutical distributors have decided to halt the supply of crucial medicines to Kozhikode Government Medical College owing to a prolonged delay in settling outstanding bills.

The decision has raised serious concerns about the potential impact on patient care and the overall functioning of the medical institution. The association has announced that it would stop the supply of drugs to MCH from March 10 until the bills are settled.

Pharmaceutical industry sources revealed that the decision to suspend supplies was taken after repeated attempts to engage with the authorities at Kozhikode Government Medical College regarding the overdue payments. The outstanding bills reportedly amount to a substantial sum, leading distributors to take a drastic step to address their financial concerns.

All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association district president T P Krishnan said, “Our members have been constantly informing us that they are not getting bill payments for the supplies made to the MCH since August 2023. Despite mounting bills, they have been cooperating with FPMS by delivering the orders placed by it. However, it has crossed all limits, and they are forced to stop the supply to FPMS from March 10, unless they get their outstanding payments. The state government has been urged to intervene and ensure that necessary funds are allocated to clear the outstanding dues.” The department has assured swift action to resolve the matter.