Syndicate poll dispute: Kerala governor to hear affected parties soon

MALAPPURAM : Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammad Khan is expected to hear the affected parties in connection with the dispute over the rejection of the nomination filed by two professors for the Calicut University syndicate election, in the coming week.

The Kerala High Court, while hearing a petition filed by a third professor, had recently directed Khan to take a final decision in accordance with the rules within three weeks.

The returning officer had rejected the nomination of professors P Raveendran of the chemistry department and Vasudevan T M of the library and information science department, who are reportedly aligned with the UDF, saying they were not eligible to contest as they were the Chancellor’s nominees to the university senate.

The professors had then filed a complaint with the Chancellor challenging the returning officer’s decision. The Chancellor put the election on hold until the issues were settled. Following this, Mohamed Haneefa K, a professor who is reportedly aligned with the LDF and had filed a nomination for the same syndicate post, moved the High Court saying the Chancellor had no power to interfere with the election process once its notification had been issued.