Theft accused’s background check uncovers possible double murder

IDUKKI : An investigation into the family background of a theft case accused has possibly led Idukki police to uncover a double murder in Kattappana. Two persons -- Vishnu Vijayan (27), of Nellanikkal House, Kakkattukada in Kanchiyar, and Nitheesh (31), of Puthanpurayil House, Kattappana -- were arrested by the Kattappana police on March 2.

According to the statement Vishnu’s mother and sister gave the police, his father Vijayan is missing. His sister, Vidhya, also told the police that she was in a relationship with Nitheesh, who is a black magic practitioner, and that the latter had strangled their newborn a few years ago. But the police said the two women are mentally unstable and hence their statements cannot be construed as true.

While it is learnt the police have received some evidence of a murder at Vishnu’s rented house in Kakkattukada, besides evidence of black magic having been performed there, the details can be confirmed only after the two accused are interrogated in police custody, said an officer.

Vishnu was caught red-handed while attempting to steal from a workshop in Kattappana by the owner and his son who happened to pass by the site early morning on March 2. Having suffered an injury to his leg during the theft-attempt, Vishnu was taken to the Kottayam medical college hospital by the police. Now in judicial custody, he remains under treatment at the MCH. Nitheesh, who had absconded, was arrested by the police later and has been remanded to the Peermade sub jail.

The turning point

Since a bystander was necessary for Vishnu at the Kottayam MCH, the police tried to contact his family members or relatives. When the police reached Vishnu’s rented house in Kakkattukada, his mother Suma and sister Vidhya were found locked up.

Officers with the intelligence wing said Vidhya and Suma were mentally unstable. Hence, Suma was admitted to an old age home nearby and Vidhya was left to the care of her relatives.

According to details collected from relatives, Vishnu and family had moved away from Kattappana several years ago. The relatives were unaware where the family had been so far.

“However, on interrogation, Suma and Vidhya said their father Vijayan was missing and that he was murdered and buried on the premises of the house in Kakkattukada by Nitheesh,” Idukki intelligence wing DySP Santhosh Kumar told TNIE.

However, the DySP said as both the mother and daughter were mentally unstable, their words cannot be taken at face value. “Vijayan’s death can be a suicide, homicide or even a natural death. The exact cause can be ascertained only after the accused are taken into police custody and a detailed questioning is done,” Santhosh said.

He said the rented house where Vishnu and family had stayed is under tight security.

“The police and the intelligence wing are carrying out a detailed probe into the issue,” he said. As there is an adalat in the court on Saturday, and Sunday being a holiday, the police said there could be a slight delay in receiving the accused in police custody.