Two missing tribal boys found dead in Thrissur forest

THRISSUR: In a shocking incident, two minor boys who went missing from the Sasthampoovam tribal settlement in Vellikkulangara, were found dead inside the forest on Saturday.

Saji Kuttan, 16, son of the late Kuttan and Arunkumar, 8, son of the late Rajasekharan, went missing from the tribal settlement on March 2.

Since the family members thought that the duo went to the interior forests where some of their relatives lived, they did not look for the boys. Such incidents are normal for the people living in the settlement.

The families of both boys realised that they went missing only on Friday following which they informed the police and registered a complaint.

On Saturday morning, a joint search operation by the police and forest officials was launched in the Vellikkulangara forest range. Seven teams consisting of about 100 officials along with tribal people spread out in the forest looking for the boys.

One of the search teams found Arunkumar’s body first. Saji’s body was located about 200m away later. “The families of both kids thought that they went to the interiors of the forest with their relatives. Hence, nobody bothered to go behind them, thinking that they would return in a few days. However, they later realised that the kids had gone missing,” said Suma, ST promoter in the area.