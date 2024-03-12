Fire breaks out at automobile service centre in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major fire erupted at an automobile service centre in Thonakkal on Monday afternoon, resulting in the complete gutting of a brand-new bus and partial damages to two other vehicles.

The fire erupted at the servicing section of Eicher showroom near Asan Smarakam in Thonnakkal by 2.40pm.

It was first spotted in the service section located close to the showroom.

The Fire and Rescue Services sources said they were intimated about the fire outbreak by 2.45pm.

They managed to avert a huge tragedy as they doused the fire before it spread to the showroom.

“The fire almost reached the showroom. However, due to the timely action of the firefighters, the fire was put out on time. Several new vehicles were parked in the showroom and they could have been damaged in the fire. Spotting the fire, the showroom staff removed some of the vehicles which gave the firefighters space to drive in one of their firefighting units and fight the flames,” said a fire and rescue official.

According to the official, a new bus that was parked outside got fully gutted, while two lorries, that were brought for repair and kept in the servicing section, were partially damaged.

It took about two hours for the firefighters from five stations to douse the fire.

The officials said they are yet to identify how the fire erupted.

“The fire was first spotted in the servicing centre. Various types of vehicle oils were kept there along with other waste items and it is suspected that the fire could have erupted there first,” said an officer.