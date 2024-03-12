Kerala

Kerala: DYFI leader accused of assaulting female college student surrenders

Jaison, then a fourth-year student of the Mount Zion Law College in Kadammanitta, allegedly assaulted a woman on December 21, causing an injury to her nose.
DYFI leader Jaison Joseph after he surrendered before the Pathanamthitta DySP on Monday.Shaji Vettipuram
Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: DYFI leader Jaison Joseph, accused of assaulting a female college student, surrendered before the Pathanamthitta DySP on Monday.

He surrendered in the morning and was later produced before a magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody, the police said.

Jaison, then a fourth-year student of the Mount Zion Law College in Kadammanitta, allegedly assaulted a woman on December 21, causing an injury to her nose.

There is also an allegation that he attempted to outrage the modesty of a woman. Jaison, who was expelled from the college, is the first accused in the case.

Though the Aranmula police collected the victim’s statement and filed a case, they did not initiate the arrest of the accused. Now he has surrendered before the police over two months after the incident.

It had also sparked a controversy after the police lodged a couple of cases against the victim and the Youth Congress workers for staging a protest against the delay in arresting Jaison.

The Youth Congress also staged a march to the college, demanding action against the accused.

DYFI leader Jaison Joseph

