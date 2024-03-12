Kerala: Social security pensioners to get one month’s dues this week

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Social security pensioners will get arrears of one month (September) this week, the government has said. The pensioners have not received money for the past six months.

“Beneficiaries who took part in mustering will get payment. Those who opted for door delivery will get pension at home. The government is taking steps for timely distribution from April,” Finance Minister K N Balagopal said in a statement.

He accused the Centre of continuing the financial discrimination towards Kerala.

“The Centre is denying tax share, other funds and sanction for borrowings. When the state government moved the Supreme Court on the issue, the Centre denied us sanction for eligible borrowings in financial year-end. Still, the state government is implementing welfare measures, including social security pension disbursal,” Balagopal said, and reiterated the government’s commitment to resolve the issues faced by commoners.