Pookode vet college reopens after student Sidharthan's death

KOZHIKODE: Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences College, Pookode, Wayanad, temporarily closed after the death of second-year student Sidharthan J S, reopened on Monday after the authorities brought in new regulations. There will be a warden on each floor of the men’s hostel as per the decision taken by the newly appointed VC.

Five CCTV cameras have been installed in the hostel in addition to the existing cameras. A main warden has been appointed for hostels.

The college was closed on March 4 after KSU and MSF took out marches to the campus demanding justice for Sidharthan. Though classes have started, it will take time for the campus to return to normal, teachers said.

The college authorities had a plan to restrict timings on the campus. The presence of students was noticed at night even on the top of the hill on the campus. The regulation envisages a safety-oriented arrangement, said the management.