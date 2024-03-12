Pookode vet college reopens after student Sidharthan's death

KOZHIKODE: Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences College, Pookode, Wayanad, temporarily closed after the death of second-year student Sidharthan J S, reopened on Monday after the authorities brought in new regulations. There will be a warden on each floor of the men’s hostel as per the decision taken by the newly appointed VC.
Five CCTV cameras have been installed in the hostel in addition to the existing cameras. A main warden has been appointed for hostels.
The college was closed on March 4 after KSU and MSF took out marches to the campus demanding justice for Sidharthan. Though classes have started, it will take time for the campus to return to normal, teachers said.
The college authorities had a plan to restrict timings on the campus. The presence of students was noticed at night even on the top of the hill on the campus. The regulation envisages a safety-oriented arrangement, said the management.
20-year-old Sidharthan J S was found hanging inside the bathroom of the college hostel on February 18. The remand report had said that his classmates and senior held a public trial inside the hostel alleging that he had misbehaved with a girl student of the college.
Police said that one of the accused called Sidharthan, who had left for home, back to the college to settle the issue related to his "misbehaviour" using the "unwritten law" of the hostel, instead of approaching the police.
"He was stripped down to his underwear and the accused assaulted him. Some of them used a belt and a cable wire," the report said.
It said that the assault began on February 16 at around 9 PM and lasted till 2 AM on February 17.
Sidharthan's father contended that according to the postmortem report, his son's body had three days' worth of injuries and an empty stomach, which indicated that he was brutally beaten up and not given any food.