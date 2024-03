THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bold move, the state government, in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, rejected the Union government’s conditional offer of additional borrowing worth Rs 5,000 crore in this financial year as a one-time measure, and reiterated the demand for its legal entitlement of at least Rs 10,000 crore. The SC will hear the state government’s plea for interim relief on March 21.

At the hearing, Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman informed the SC that the Centre was ready to allow additional borrowing to the state under five stringent conditions, chief of which was that the amount will be adjusted from the state’s net borrowing ceiling for the first nine months in the next fiscal. Also, no ad hoc borrowing will be allowed and that the government should implement Plan B for resource mobilisation before the last quarter of 2024-25. Plan B was a budget announcement of the state government.

Another condition was that the consent for borrowing in 2024-25 will be issued only if the Kerala government submits certain documents. Also, the consent for borrowing for the first nine months will be issued on a quarterly basis. This would be for up to 25% of eligibility, arrived after deducting Rs 5,000 crore.

Opposing the offer, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, the state government’s counsel, said Kerala should get at least Rs 10,000 crore, which was a legal entitlement.

He said the Centre’s offer appeared to be a “concession” whereas additional sanction was the state’s entitlement. Through the conditional offer, the Centre was trying to control the state’s expenses, which amounted to violation of the principles of federalism, Sibal said.

‘Conditions a trap’

Stressing the interim relief plea, Sibal exuded confidence that he could explain the claim on legal entitlement.

The state government also rejected the court’s suggestion to accept the offer of Rs 5,000 crore and demand more in the next hearing, as, according to the government, the stringent conditions mooted by the Central government were a trap.

Kerala argued that the state will face “irreparable injury” and that it will not be able to make payments at the end of the financial year if sufficient additional sanction is not given.