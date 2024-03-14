Cooperative dept to form panel to administer Kandala society

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cooperative department will form an administrative committee to manage the affairs of the Kandala Cooperative Society in Thiruvananthapuram, Minister for Cooperation V N Vasavan has said.

The society was hit by a scam after the depositors accused the bank administrative committee of financial fraud.

The Enforcement Directorate is currently conducting an investigation into the scam.

According to a statement, an administrator will be appointed to oversee the operations of the cooperative society. The department is in the process of identifying two or three experts in the cooperative sector who can effectively manage the society's affairs. The minister also cautioned depositors against falling victim to the deceptive practices of multi-state cooperative societies.

These societies entice depositors with promises of high interest rates, but eventually cease operations, resulting in substantial losses for depositors. Since these societies fall under the Central Act, the cooperative department is unable to intervene in their affairs. Consequently, the cooperative department has requested the Union finance minister and the minister responsible for cooperative banks to take necessary actions to regulate the activities of these societies.