Kerala man arrested by Excise Dept for possession of hashish oil found hanging inside lock-up

PALAKKAD: A man arrested by the Kerala Excise department here for alleged possession of around two kg hashish oil was found hanging inside the lock-up on Thursday morning, Excise officials said.

Idukki native Shojo John (55), who was a resident of Palakkad with his wife, was arrested Wednesday night by an Excise team acting up on a tip-off.

"We raided his house on Wednesday night after receiving secret information that he had brought some two kg of hashish oil from somewhere outside the state. We arrested him. But this morning, he was found hanging inside the lock-up," a senior Excise official from the district told PTI.

Police and the Excise department has initiated a probe into the custodial death of the man.

Excise officials said he hanged himself early in the morning.

There are CCTVs installed in the Excise office and the police has taken steps to retrieve the footage.

Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased demanded a probe into the incident.

