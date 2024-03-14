Prepare SOP for Brahmapuram, min tells DDMA

KOCHI: Industries Minister P Rajeev has directed the district disaster management authority (DDMA) to prepare a special standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with any accident at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. The minister suggested that the SOP should contain information on the officers to be contacted and their responsibilities.

Rajeeve also suggested planning activities in collaboration with the health department. The condition of hospitals and related facilities should be assessed in consultation with the primary health centres nearby and the district medical office.

He issued the direction during a review meeting to assess the progress of the activities implemented by various departments to prevent the recurrence of fires at Brahmapuram.

As part of the installation of automatic wet risers and fire hydrants at the plant, 10 fire hydrants have been made operational. Three fire monitors are also ready. The strengthening of the interior roads for the passage of fire tenders will be completed at a cost of Rs 25 lakh.

Rajeeve said the state of the roads, fire hydrants and other systems should be checked every two weeks to ensure their functionality. He directed the current work to be completed urgently.

A 200KW generator has been hired and installed at the plant, to be used in the event of a power outage. In the last meeting, the minister had asked officials to take steps to prepare a parallel system to overcome power failure at the plant. Officials also ensured that a water tank with a capacity of one lakh liters will be installed within three days.