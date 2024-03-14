Sabarimala airport: Kerala govt issues final notification for land acquisition

KOTTAYAM: Expediting steps for setting up the Sabarimala Greenfield International Airport in Erumeli, the state government on Wednesday, issued the final notification for acquiring land for the project in Erumeli south and Manimala villages, ahead of the 2024 Parliament elections.

The notification was issued in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 11 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LARRA). The acquisition process of the land required for the project will commence soon. The notification specified that 1000.28 hectares (2471.74) acres will be acquired for the project. Of the total extent of land, 855.83 hectares (2114.80 acres) of land is in the Cheruvally Estate, which is currently owned by Ayana Charitable Trust under K P Yohannan’s Believers Church.

It is learnt that the government will soon begin the official survey of the land as per section 12 and prepare a file of the precise extent of land to be acquired along with its survey numbers.