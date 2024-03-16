Empowering women, the filmmaking way: Kerala launches film tech training to boost gender parity in cinema industry

KOCHI: Aiming to ensure a greater participation of women in filmmaking, the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy has come up with a project to train women in the technical aspects of cinema.

Around 30 women will be trained in the first phase of the project launched as part of the department of cultural affairs’ ‘Samam’ project. The women will be trained in aspects like production management, costume designing, lighting and make up.

“Several women have expressed interest in the initiative,” Cuckoo Parameswaran, a council member of the Chalachitra Academy, told TNIE.

“We will be selecting 100 women, and after further screening with the help of a panel of experts, 25 to 30 women will be trained to handle the technical side of filmmaking, in the first phase.”

The participation of more women in film production is much appreciated, she added.