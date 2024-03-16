Empowering women, the filmmaking way: Kerala launches film tech training to boost gender parity in cinema industry

KOCHI: Aiming to ensure a greater participation of women in filmmaking, the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy has come up with a project to train women in the technical aspects of cinema.
Around 30 women will be trained in the first phase of the project launched as part of the department of cultural affairs’ ‘Samam’ project. The women will be trained in aspects like production management, costume designing, lighting and make up.
“Several women have expressed interest in the initiative,” Cuckoo Parameswaran, a council member of the Chalachitra Academy, told TNIE.
“We will be selecting 100 women, and after further screening with the help of a panel of experts, 25 to 30 women will be trained to handle the technical side of filmmaking, in the first phase.”
The participation of more women in film production is much appreciated, she added.
Department of cultural affairs secretary Mini Antony said women need more exposure in the field of filmmaking.
“Only a few women receive opportunities in the industry, compared to men. There are several hurdles girls have to overcome and they need a support system to excel in the field. The initiative can support several women,” Mini said.
She said the women expressing interest to join the industry have to be encouraged.
“The idea is to incorporate more women into the field of filmmaking and to train and empower them. Through the initiative, women will be able to understand how the field functions, the financial and managerial side of the industry, the complexities involved and the possible risk factors,” she said.
With no upper age limit, any woman who is 18 years or older and has passed Class 10 can join the training programme.
“We are opening a platform for women who never had a chance to be a part of the industry. The participants will be provided with an internship opportunity and will be given a stipend during the training period,” the secretary added.
Age no bar
Internship and stipend to be ensured during training period