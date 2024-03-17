Thiruvananthapuram Archdiocese issues circular criticising rise in attacks against religious minorities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a political message aimed at positioning their stand in the upcoming election, the Thiruvananthapuram Archdiocese issued a circular criticising the rise in attacks against religious minorities and asked the laity to observe a fasting prayer day on March 22.

The circular in all parishes during the Sunday Mass said that religious polarisation destroys social harmony in the country and endangers democracy.

“Attacks and threats against Christian organisations are on the rise. The rights of the minorities as guaranteed by the constitution have been harmed. The Indian Diocese of Catholics has called for observing a fasting-prayer day on March 22, for the country's peace and unity,” said the circular signed by Archbishop Thomas J Netto. There will be a special prayer session prayers in the churches on the day. The circular pointed out that the attacks against Christians increased from 147 in 2014 to 687 in 2023.



The circular was issued at a time when all political parties are trying to win the hearts of the Latin Catholic community which has a significant sway in some of the coastal belts.

In a move to appease the community, the state government recently withdrew a majority of the cases against people involved in protests against the construction of Vizhinjam International Port in 2022.