23-year-old man set ablaze by cousin succumbs to burns in Kerala

KOLLAM: A 23-year-old youth, who sustained severe burns after his cousin poured petrol on him and set him on fire, succumbed to injuries on Sunday. The deceased is Kalesh, of Chadayamangalam in Kollam.

The youth has been undergoing treatment at the Paripally Government Medical College Hospital since last Thursday after his cousin, Sanal, set him ablaze for allegedly harassing his wife.

According to police, the incident took place on March 14 around 12.30pm. Sanal forcibly entered the workshop at Poredom Chandamukku junction in Chadayamangalam where Kalesh was employed. Without warning, Sanal poured petrol over Kalesh’s body and set him on fire.

Upon hearing Kalesh scream for help, residents rushed to the scene and managed to put off the flames. However, he sustained 80% burns in the incident and succumbed. The accused surrendered before the Chadayamangalam police.