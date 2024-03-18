Kerala govt staffs decry hollow leave surrender promise; allege loss of five months' salary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Secretariat Action Council has come out against the LDF government’s pre-election announcement to provide the leave surrender facility to state government employees for the financial year 2024-25.

The employees allege that they have lost five months’ salary over the past five years as the leave surrender facility exists only on paper and not in cash. While the amount accruing after leave surrender will be credited to the employees’ provident fund (PF) account after March 20, the amount can be withdrawn only after four years, in 2028.

Hours before the model code of conduct came into being, the LDF government had sanctioned Rs 3,300 crore towards leave surrender of employees for 2024-25. But only last grade employees and those without General Provident Fund will be able to encash leaves surrendered.

The norm is that all government employees except teachers will earn a day’s leave when they work for 11 days. Each year, 30 days of the total leave earned can be surrendered and encashed. This way, employees can gain up to a month’s salary through leave surrender.

“It means five months’ salary has been denied by the state government,” Secretariat Action Council convener M S Ershad told TNIE. “The only solace is that we can read the order on paper and imagine that the amount is in the PF account. But our needs cannot be met, and above all, we have to file IT returns for the said amount. We are forced to pay tax for money that we cannot use.” UDF convener M M Hassan, who is holding the charge of Congress state president, said it is unfortunate that the LDF government is taking government employees for a ride.

“The irony is that employees can avail neither the leave surrender facility nor the PF and DA arrears as they are all false claims extended by the LDF government,” Hassan said.

Poll plank?