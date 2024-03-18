Kerala: In a life dedicated to learning, 70-year-old eyes doctoral glory

KOCHI: Don’t judge a book by its cover. The adage holds true for Guru Sree E G Namboothiri. The frail septuagenarian from Kothamangalam exudes humility and grandfatherly charm. However, a glance at his resume will give you a picture of his achievements.
Besides 10 postgraduate degrees, five postgraduate diplomas, and three diplomas, he has completed three certificate courses. Now, he is planning to add another feather in his already crowded hat.
“I want a PhD. And why not? With 10 PGs I am well qualified for admission to a PhD programme,” says Govindan Mash, as he is called by his acquaintances. However, the 70-year-old fears that he may not be able to fulfil his dream. “Well, I am at an age when the passport and ticket for my next journey is being readied,” he says laughing.
“Nothing is impossible if you have the will,” Govindan Mash adds. The retired teacher is the recipient of various national awards. He was among the first 12 to be awarded the best scholar award by President K R Narayanan.
“My academic accomplishments are the result of my father’s desire and motivation. A former block development officer, he always stressed the importance of education. He wanted me to study and gain knowledge as much as possible.”
And Govindan mash didn’t disappoint. “I have PG degrees in English, economics, managerial economics, Gandhian philosophy, sociology, public administration and education. I have also done my MEd and MPhil,” says Govindan Mash, listing some of his major educational successes. He started his career as a teacher in 1979. “During the two years that I worked at Aluva Vidyadhiraja Vidyabhavan, I led an ashram life,” he recounts.
In 2007, he was selected to be part of a five-member team to visit Japan to study the transition of education and cultural values in a developed country.
“It was a great experience and I was very honoured to be selected by the Indian government for the mission. It was there that I got to savour one of the joys of being a teacher. I met two of my students in Japan who later on came to my rescue when our team had to deal with the Japanese speaking director, during a dinner he hosted,” Govindan Mash says.
His expertise in multiple subjects led to his appointment as a resource person for English and geography at the State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT). Govindan Mash was also tasked with training teachers in Lakshadweep and was also in charge of the examinations for state board-affiliated schools in Dubai.
“I retired as an assistant professor of a BEd college,” adds Govindan Mash, who credits his wife, who was also a teacher, for backing his academic quests.