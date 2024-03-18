Kerala: In a life dedicated to learning, 70-year-old eyes doctoral glory

KOCHI: Don’t judge a book by its cover. The adage holds true for Guru Sree E G Namboothiri. The frail septuagenarian from Kothamangalam exudes humility and grandfatherly charm. However, a glance at his resume will give you a picture of his achievements.

Besides 10 postgraduate degrees, five postgraduate diplomas, and three diplomas, he has completed three certificate courses. Now, he is planning to add another feather in his already crowded hat.

“I want a PhD. And why not? With 10 PGs I am well qualified for admission to a PhD programme,” says Govindan Mash, as he is called by his acquaintances. However, the 70-year-old fears that he may not be able to fulfil his dream. “Well, I am at an age when the passport and ticket for my next journey is being readied,” he says laughing.

“Nothing is impossible if you have the will,” Govindan Mash adds. The retired teacher is the recipient of various national awards. He was among the first 12 to be awarded the best scholar award by President K R Narayanan.

“My academic accomplishments are the result of my father’s desire and motivation. A former block development officer, he always stressed the importance of education. He wanted me to study and gain knowledge as much as possible.”