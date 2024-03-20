Congress urges EC to change Friday poll in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Echoing the sentiments of prominent Muslim organisations, the state Congress has urged the Election Commission (EC) to reschedule the Lok Sabha election date in Kerala as it falls on a Friday.
In a joint letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Congress state acting president M M Hassan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan have requested a change in the polling date, from the scheduled April 26.
The Congress’ move came close on the heels of 19 prominent Muslim organisations demanding a change in the polling date citing inconvenience to believers. This is seen as a deft move from the part of the Congress leadership as they do not want to take any chance when facing the crucial election. Also, they did not want to be left behind when the IUML leadership has already approached the EC in this regard.
In the email sent to CEC , Hassan and Satheesan highlighted the importance of Friday for the Muslim community.
‘Unfair to hold election on Friday’
They pointed out that if the election is held on Friday, a section of the workers belonging to all political parties, voters, polling officials and agents will face difficulty.
Talking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Hassan said holding the elections on a Friday or Sunday will inconvenience the voters as the believers visit mosques and churches on these days.
“It’s unfair to hold an election on a Friday. Already, the IUML and a slew of Muslim organisations have urged the EC for a change of date of the LS polls,” said Hassan.
It should be recalled that the IUML as well as more than a dozen prominent Muslim organisations has already sought change of poll date.
Following the development that saw the Congress state leadership approaching the CEC in New Delhi, Sanjay Kaul, Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, has informed that it’s the prerogative of the CEC to decide on the change of poll date. He said if he receives complaints from the political parties, he will forward it to the CEC.