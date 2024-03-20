Congress urges EC to change Friday poll in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Echoing the sentiments of prominent Muslim organisations, the state Congress has urged the Election Commission (EC) to reschedule the Lok Sabha election date in Kerala as it falls on a Friday.

In a joint letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Congress state acting president M M Hassan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan have requested a change in the polling date, from the scheduled April 26.

The Congress’ move came close on the heels of 19 prominent Muslim organisations demanding a change in the polling date citing inconvenience to believers. This is seen as a deft move from the part of the Congress leadership as they do not want to take any chance when facing the crucial election. Also, they did not want to be left behind when the IUML leadership has already approached the EC in this regard.

In the email sent to CEC , Hassan and Satheesan highlighted the importance of Friday for the Muslim community.