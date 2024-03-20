Online scammers dupe man of Rs 2.62L promising courier door-pickup in Kochi

“A link was sent to the victim as a message. The victim clicked the link and attempted to pay Rs 2 from his online bank account. He made attempts to make payment through the link from his two online bank accounts, but both failed. Thus the victim was told that his package cannot be picked up due to payment failure,” a police officer said.

Later, on March 16, the victim realised the fraud after it was found that Rs 2.62 lakh was debited from his account. The victim soon reached his bank which advised him to approach the police. A case was registered on the same day at Palarivattom police station and a probe was launched. Police have identified the bank account to which the fund was transferred and directed the bank authorities to freeze the account.

“From the preliminary probe, we suspect that a fake phone number was posted by fraudsters online for taking home-pickup to target innocent people. The link was to access the online bank accounts of the victim. Numerous such fake numbers of customer care, banks and mobile companies are being posted by fraudsters to cheat people. We are collecting bank account details and funds available in the accounts so that the lost amount could be retrieved,” he said.

Earlier, numerous financial fraud cases were reported in Kochi after fake numbers were posted online by scammers. Last year a person lost money when he contacted a number found on the internet after searching for the customer care number of a bank to resolve the issue related to a money transfer in his bank account.

Similarly, in another case, Ernakulam rural police had registered a case after a victim contacted a phone number found online to activate his newly received credit card. Police have advised the public to keep away from transactions through links sent by unknown persons to prevent such cyber attacks.

Fraudsters post fake numbers online as trap

Numerous financial fraud cases were reported in Kochi after fake numbers were posted online by scammers. Numbers of customer care, banks and mobile companies are being posted this way by fraudsters to cheat people. A person lost money last year in a similar way.