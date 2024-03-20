Online scammers dupe man of Rs 2.62L promising courier door-pickup in Kochi

KOCHI: A new pattern of online scam has emerged as an elderly person in Kochi lost Rs 2.62 lakh after booking for home-pickup facility to send a courier to Rishikesh recently. Police officials said that courier-related online frauds are on the rise and the latest incident was another case of online cheating.
This time the victim was a 62-year-old Kaloor native who wanted to send a courier to Rishikesh. The victim came to know about the home-delivery service provided by courier companies and checked for it online. During the online search, the victim received the contact number of a leading courier service and made a call on March 14.
“The victim was promised that his parcel would be picked up from his house the next day itself. He was also informed that an executive would be contacting him before arriving at the house to pick up the package,” a police officer said.
As said, on March 15, a Hindi-speaking person contacted him introducing him as an employee of the courier service company. The victim was told to pay Rs 2 online for availing pickup service.
“A link was sent to the victim as a message. The victim clicked the link and attempted to pay Rs 2 from his online bank account. He made attempts to make payment through the link from his two online bank accounts, but both failed. Thus the victim was told that his package cannot be picked up due to payment failure,” a police officer said.
Later, on March 16, the victim realised the fraud after it was found that Rs 2.62 lakh was debited from his account. The victim soon reached his bank which advised him to approach the police. A case was registered on the same day at Palarivattom police station and a probe was launched. Police have identified the bank account to which the fund was transferred and directed the bank authorities to freeze the account.
“From the preliminary probe, we suspect that a fake phone number was posted by fraudsters online for taking home-pickup to target innocent people. The link was to access the online bank accounts of the victim. Numerous such fake numbers of customer care, banks and mobile companies are being posted by fraudsters to cheat people. We are collecting bank account details and funds available in the accounts so that the lost amount could be retrieved,” he said.
Earlier, numerous financial fraud cases were reported in Kochi after fake numbers were posted online by scammers. Last year a person lost money when he contacted a number found on the internet after searching for the customer care number of a bank to resolve the issue related to a money transfer in his bank account.
Similarly, in another case, Ernakulam rural police had registered a case after a victim contacted a phone number found online to activate his newly received credit card. Police have advised the public to keep away from transactions through links sent by unknown persons to prevent such cyber attacks.
Fraudsters post fake numbers online as trap
Numerous financial fraud cases were reported in Kochi after fake numbers were posted online by scammers. Numbers of customer care, banks and mobile companies are being posted this way by fraudsters to cheat people. A person lost money last year in a similar way.