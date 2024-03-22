Kerala: State Human Rights Commission condemns Mohiniyattam dance teacher's remark, registers case

The case was registered on the basis of media reports on Satyabhama's recent interview with an online channel. A human rights activist Guinness Madaswamy had also approached the Commission with a complaint on the matter.

Without directly taking the name of Ramakrishnan, Sathyabhama spoke about a male dancer whose skin colour was that of a “crow” and suggested that he was not “beautiful enough” to be a Mohiniyattam performer.

"There is an artist in Chalakudy whose complexion is similar to the crow. Even the mother who gave birth to him cannot bear his performance. Besides Mohiniyattam is an art form where you have to keep the legs wide apart. It looks vulgar when men perform it. In my opinion men who performs Mohiniyattam should look fair," she said in the interview with a YouTube channel.

She later told reporters on Thursday that she stood by her comments.

Satyabhama's comments had evoked outrage and widespread condemnation from various quarters.