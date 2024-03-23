Congress takes out march to ED office in Kochi, attacks Centre

KOCHI: The Congress on Friday took out a march to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Kochi in protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

DCC president Mohammed Shiyas inaugurated the protest.

“The investigations by the Central agencies targeting the opposition leaders stemmed from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his colleagues’ apprehension of failure,” Shiyas said while inaugurating the protest march.

Undoubtedly, there is a widespread public sentiment against the BJP and it will reflect in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“People are fed up with this government. Modi thinks that he can make political gains by scaring the opposition parties and their leaders,” said Shiyas.

He further added that the public anger against the Central government will be reflected in the upcoming poll results and it will lead to the downfall of the BJP. MLA T J Vinodh and other leaders addressed the protest.