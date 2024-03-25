Ernakulam to get two more 360-degree metabolic centres

KOCHI: Ernakulam district is getting two more 360-degree metabolic centres that are aimed at facilitating early diagnosis and control of lifestyle diseases.

Work on the centres is in progress at Paravoor taluk hospital and Muvattupuzha General hospital, which were chosen after the success of the first centre that was started at Ernakulam General Hospital.

An official with the Muvattupuzha General Hospital said the centre is expected to be launched in six months. “Around 80% of civil works is over. Purchasing of biomedical equipment and furniture is next. Supply order for the equipment has been given. We expect to open the centre to the public in six months,” said the official.

As for the Paravoor hospital, renovation and other maintenance works are mainly remaining.

“We already have a building. Some renovations to the structure and other maintenance works are required. We also need more staff to help patients,” said Dr Asha John, superintendent of Paravoor taluk hospital.

She said project will follow the system in place at the Ernakulam General Hospital and the focus will be on diagnosing and controlling the occurrence of non-communicable diseases.

The centre aims to provide patients with diagnosis and treatment options for lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol free of cost. “The project aims to facilitate early diagnosis of diabetes and control the cases of diabetic retinopathy, nephropathy and peripheral neuropathy. We also have the facilities to check blood pressure and functioning of the kidneys. Patients have been provided with an ID and follow-up books. It helps patients as well as doctors to know the status,” said Dr Shalu M K, who is in charge of the 360-degree metabolic centre at Ernakulam General Hospital. Dr Shalu said through the initiative, presence of any non-communicable disease can be diagnosed even before there are symptoms.