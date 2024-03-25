Kerala: Spike in summer ailments, admin work leave med officers high & dry

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: March is proving to be challenging for medical officers at peripheral health centres, as they find themselves overwhelmed by a surge in summer-related illnesses and year-end administrative tasks. They are concerned that any misstep in managing these dual responsibilities could have serious consequences.

There has been a spike in the number of patients visiting outpatient departments for infectious diseases such as mumps, chicken pox, hepatitis A, acute diarrhoeal disease, and dengue. With mounting health concerns, doctors are compelled to engage in public health initiatives in collaboration with other departments.

“Apart from our usual administrative duties, we find ourselves deeply immersed in project implementation work, especially during the fiscal year-end rush. Patients attending the OP express frustration over extended waiting times,” said a medical officer with a community medical centre. Unlike medical officers with peripheral facilities, medical superintendents of major public hospitals only have to focus on administrative work.

According to government doctors, several peripheral hospitals attend to nearly 400 patients a day. “However, the situation is further exacerbated when the already stretched staff of these hospitals is further depleted without adequate replacements,” said Dr T N Suresh, president of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA).

He pointed out a critical situation at the family health centre in Pothukal, Malappuram, where one doctor is left to manage over 300 patients due to staffing shortage. “The withdrawal of two doctors by the district medical officer, without arranging proper replacements, placed an undue burden on the remaining doctor, who was unfairly blamed for any issues that arose,” said Dr Suresh. He pointed out that an incident where an overworked doctor at a public health centre in Velloor, Kottayam, fainted from fatigue was not singular. KGMOA has been seeking adequate number of doctors to meet the demand.

Around 3,000 doctors work in various health centres under the directorate of health services (DHS). Their efforts are supplemented by doctors appointed on contract through the National Health Mission. However, the recent crisis in salary payment for doctors on contract has affected their service.

Communicable Disease Count*

Dengue: 2,430

Hepatitis A: 1,486

Chicken pox: 1,862

Acute diarrhoea: 20,609

(Statewide: March 1-21, 2024)