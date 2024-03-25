Malayattoor pilgrims meet with accident, five-year-old dead

IDUKKI: A five-year-old girl lost her life and five of her family members suffered serious injuries after the van in which they were travelling collided with a KSRTC bus at Chettukuzhi in Kattappana on Sunday. The deceased is Ami Elsa, daughter of Aby and Amalu, of Achakkkada.

The incident took place when the family was returning home after a pilgrimage to Malayattoor. On the highway near Mar Ivanious Bethany Public School in Chettukuzhi, their van collided with a KSRTC bus which was heading to Cumbum from Kattappana. The residents carried out rescue operations. However, the injured were taken out of the heavily damaged van after breaking open its parts using an earthmover.

The injured, Aby, Amalu, their son Eiden and Aby’s parents, Thankachan and Moly, were rushed to a private hospital in Kattappana. Ami was an LKG student at Mar Ivanious Bethany Public School.