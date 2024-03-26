Kerala LS polls: Ping! The war is on

KOCHI: It usually begins with a ‘good morning’ message. In no time, however, posters and videos of political diatribes inundate her WhatsApp family group chatbox.

Seventy-eight-year-old Rajalakshmi K (name changed) meticulously thumbs through the messages until one catches her eye and stirs her emotions. Then, she proceeds to discuss the state of the nation with her husband. Well, gone are the days when homemakers shied away from politics and governance.

Today, across India, thousands of citizens, including women like Rajalakshmi, actively consume news, opinions, and memes that shape the political narrative via their mobile phones.

And social media has, no doubt, become a battleground where political parties invest significant resources to influence the minds of the populace.

S Jayashankar, the convener of the high-tech campaign committee of the BJP, emphasised the significant role of social media in shaping narratives during election campaigns. “In Kerala, mobile penetration is high, and many people possess two phones,” he said.

“People across age groups consume news and content of interest through platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. The BJP has a dedicated team for social media, comprising party members with professional expertise in the domain.”

Jayashankar added that the BJP was at the forefront of utilising social media for election purposes, and the campaign team’s maturity has increased with numerous outings. “There is a research team that brings out details of central funds deployed in projects, and we try to localise the messages to reach a larger audience,” he explained.