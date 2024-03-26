Kerala Professor hand-chopping case: Savad sent to NIA custody

KOCHI: The NIA Court, Kochi, on Monday, sent Savad the prime accused involved in the hand-chopping case, to the custody of NIA for two days.

Savad was produced before the court, and on the request of NIA, his custody was granted for two days. NIA submitted before the court that his custody was required for collecting more evidence in the case.

He was sent to NIA custody till Wednesday evwening. Earlier, the court had sent Savad to NIA custody for one week in January.

He was arrested from Mattannur in Kannur in January this year. He is the sole accused yet to face trial in the case after remaining underground for over 13 years.