Kochi: Stray dog bites eight people in Kothamangalam

KOCHI: As many as eight people were bitten by a stray dog in Kothamangalam on Monday. According to Thomas K V, the health standing committee chairman of Kothamangalam municipality, the incident happened on Monday morning.

“The stray dog started attacking passers-by. Later, the dog was found dead,” said Thomas, adding that the samples have been sent to the lab for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the condition of the eight people who were taken to Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital is stated to be stable. “There are no admissions. They were shifted to Muvattupuzha General Hospital for giving anti-rabies vaccine and were discharged,” said an official with the Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital. The victims are residents of Ambalaparambu, Kuthukuzhy and nearby areas.