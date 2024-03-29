Kerala: Naduvil residents to boycott polls over neglected, damaged road

In response to the lack of action by panchayat authorities, the residents of the four wards – Kaithalam, Pullikumba, Venkunnu and Mandalam – have formed a people’s collective to address the issue. “We have been urging the panchayat for years to initiate repairing works on the damaged roads. However, they are delaying the process citing vague reasons,” Benny Muttathil, convener of the people’s collective, told TNIE.

Three other roads in the panchayat face the same plight. “Though we took out protest marches and conducted dharnas, there was no positive response from the panchayat. So, we decided to lodge a complaint at the chief minister’s outreach programme, Nava Kerala Sadas. However, the chief engineer of the public works department told us that since the road is under the panchayat ownership, the state government cannot take any action in this regard. That is when we decided to boycott the elections,” said Benny.

The residents have placed banners and flex boards at the entrance of all four roads stating that no candidates are welcome to seek votes in the area. “However, Kannur LDF candidate M V Jayarajan visited us and promised to reconstruct the roads irrespective of the election results. But we do not believe in any of these promises. We have also decided to field independent candidates in the next local body elections,” Benny said.