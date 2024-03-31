Kerala: Commoners feel the heat of bare necessities

Electioneering in the true sense is subdued as one traverses through the coastal constituency of Alappuzha, with only a smattering of posters and hoardings at junctions. Amid the oppressive heat, the competitive eagerness that typically accompanies elections is notably absent. The calm before the storm perhaps.

While many citizens may seem apathetic towards elections, they are unlikely to abstain from voting on the day of reckoning. Alappuzha boasts a rich political legacy entrenched in the ideologies of both Communist and Congress parties. It has served as a battleground for trade union activities and armed protests, particularly by the Communist Party. Consequently, people are intimately familiar with and engaged in political alignments.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, Alappuzha played the contrarian, with CPM’s A M Ariff squeezing past finish line. This time, the entry of Congress veteran K C Venugopal and BJP’s Sobha Surendran has intensified the competition.

Travelling through the Arookutty-Pallippuram-Cherthala route reveals mostly vacant shops, with roads primarily populated by those awaiting buses. In Arookutty, 69-year-old Mukundan P V, who runs a small shop, appears indifferent to the election and candidates.

A coir worker, he took to running the shop five years ago when work became scarce. He says he has been a Congress worker but hasn’t decided to vote this time as he feels treated unfairly by the panchayat governed by his party.