Kerala: Commoners feel the heat of bare necessities

Electioneering in the true sense is subdued as one traverses through the coastal constituency of Alappuzha, with only a smattering of posters and hoardings at junctions. Amid the oppressive heat, the competitive eagerness that typically accompanies elections is notably absent. The calm before the storm perhaps.
While many citizens may seem apathetic towards elections, they are unlikely to abstain from voting on the day of reckoning. Alappuzha boasts a rich political legacy entrenched in the ideologies of both Communist and Congress parties. It has served as a battleground for trade union activities and armed protests, particularly by the Communist Party. Consequently, people are intimately familiar with and engaged in political alignments.
In the last Lok Sabha elections, Alappuzha played the contrarian, with CPM’s A M Ariff squeezing past finish line. This time, the entry of Congress veteran K C Venugopal and BJP’s Sobha Surendran has intensified the competition.
Travelling through the Arookutty-Pallippuram-Cherthala route reveals mostly vacant shops, with roads primarily populated by those awaiting buses. In Arookutty, 69-year-old Mukundan P V, who runs a small shop, appears indifferent to the election and candidates.
A coir worker, he took to running the shop five years ago when work became scarce. He says he has been a Congress worker but hasn’t decided to vote this time as he feels treated unfairly by the panchayat governed by his party.
Entering a coir factory operated by a CPI-run cooperative society in Muhamma, the pervasive deprivation and poor working conditions come to immediate notice. Workers Iqbal, Jyothymon, and Pushpangadan voice their discontent, noting that a significant portion of the mat-making work is outsourced to Tamil Nadu.
Expressing frustration with the government’s apathy towards addressing the sector’s needs, they underscore their unwavering loyalty to left-wing politics, stating it is deeply embedded in their identity, making it inconceivable for them to support any other party.
“With the wage a meagre `250 per day despite the LDF government being in power, and with contract work being scarce, the sector continues to be neglected,” Iqbal says. At the same time, he affirms the introduction of a BJP candidate will not alter the political situation. “As for the delays in pension and other funds, we are aware it is the handiwork of the Union government, which is squeezing the state,” he says.
The workers say they do not encounter challenges such as accessing drinking water, public transportation, or obtaining rations, attributing the stability to the consistent support provided by the Left in times of crises and natural disasters.
Two waitresses at a wayside restaurant in Haripad, Binu — local resident — and Ameena from Karuvatta, also express indifference towards the polls and dissatisfaction with parties. “Nothing much has changed for people like us,” Ameena says.
“We have drinking water issues in Karuvatta, and pension payments have also been delayed in my family. Every party seems the same in how they treat us. I will vote, but I am not excited or optimistic about the current state of affairs.”
Sreesanth Marari, a resident of Mararithottom in Karunagappally, perceives a growing sentiment of anti-incumbency towards the LDF government. He, however, acknowledges the consistent presence of MP Ariff across the constituency.
“SDPI is absent this time, and those votes may shift to the Congress. Voters are concerned that once Venugopal is elected, he may have less time for people due to his national role. It’s challenging to comprehend the situation fully at the moment,” he adds. At Kanichukulangara, A Udayan, who manages a flower shop, says the coastal community is likely to go with Venugopal as he has been good to them in his past two terms.
On the Arthunkal beach, a few local fishermen have gathered. With varying political affiliations, the fishermen, who use traditional boats, are frustrated with the current state of affairs. They lament the incomplete status of the promised fish landing centre at Arthunkal, which forces them to seek refuge at the Vypeen harbour in Ernakulam district when the sea turns rough.
“There is a prevailing sense of discontent towards the state government. Pension payments are delayed, and promised developments have yet to materialise. Although BJP has garnered some new youth members, it is unlikely to significantly impact this election,” remarks Antony, reflecting the sentiments within the group.
He emphasised that despite the challenges, all of them intend to participate in the upcoming election.
Alappuzha district stands out as one of the poorest in the state, with its coir and fish processing industries facing significant challenges. The fishing community is grappling with climate change and soaring kerosene prices, which threaten their very survival.
Despite being a stronghold of the communist parties, Alappuzha has shown a tendency to favour both fronts in the Lok Sabha polls.