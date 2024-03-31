Post-Covid, experts bat for promises to cut monthly medical costs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a society with an ageing population, parties with differing ideologies cannot think of a campaign in Kerala without addressing people’s health concerns.

Yet, in the first general elections after the pandemic, health-related matters seem to have taken a backseat on campaign agendas. Health experts attribute this shift to the challenge of translating complex health issues into relatable and attention-grabbing promises.

Two distinguished public health experts emphasised a common concern among the electorate: The need to alleviate the financial burden associated with healthcare.

“The monthly medical bill is a huge cost element in people’s lives. A lot of people, including the elderly and pensioners, are under long-term medication,” said Dr V Ramankutty, a health economist and emeritus professor at the Sreechitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.

“We are more of a left-of-centre society. Unlike free market-oriented societies, we expect state intervention. Any promise on reducing the cost of medicine would immediately catch the attention of the public,” he said.

A reduction in the medicine prices is a big public demand, says Dr B Ekbal, public health activist and head of the expert panel advising the state government on Covid and elderly vaccination.

“Kerala has a highly morbid population that requires medicines till the end of their lives. Prevalence of post-Covid conditions has only increased expenses. Candidates should also focus on including elderly vaccination under universal coverage,” he says.

Dr Ekbal says candidates should promise people about exerting pressure on the Union government to reduce the cost of medicine by bulk producing off-patented medicines with the support of public sector units, using the patent laws for public good, and by expanding Jan Aushadhi units.

